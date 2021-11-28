  • Home
  2021 November 28 12:17

    Port of San Diego extends public review period for Draft EIR for PMPU

    The Port of San Diego is extending the public review period for the Draft Program Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the Port Master Plan Update (PMPU). The public review and input period will now close at 5 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022 (extended from December 23, 2021). The Port welcomes and encourages all feedback and is grateful the community is engaged in the PMPU process.

    The Port is updating its Port Master Plan, a water and land use plan that designates specific areas of San Diego Bay and the surrounding waterfront for maritime, fishing, visitor-serving commercial, recreational, conservation, and institutional uses. The plan determines where port activities should take place, where recreational amenities should be located, and where commercial uses like hotels, restaurants, and visitor-serving retail may be built.

    The Draft EIR includes analysis of potential environmental impacts such as, but not limited to, air quality, climate change, traffic, noise, and natural resources. The Draft PMPU includes goals, policies and development standards that reflect extensive input from the public, stakeholders, and the Board of Port Commissioners. A tracked changes version of the Draft PMPU is also available at portofsandiego.org/pmpu and shows the text changes made since the Revised Draft PMPU was published in October 2020.

    A Port Master Plan is required by the San Diego Unified Port District Act and the California Coastal Act. The Port’s existing plan was certified (as a whole) in 1981 by the California Coastal Commission and since then there have been many location-specific amendments but never a comprehensive update. The PMPU seeks to reflect changes in the needs and priorities of Californians and the region’s growth since the current master plan was approved 40 years ago.

    The Port’s objective is to create a holistic, thoughtful, and balanced approach to future water and land uses on and around San Diego Bay for generations to come.

    The PMPU effort began in 2013 and is being done through a multi-faceted and comprehensive approach and process known as Integrated Planning. This five-phase planning process will culminate with an updated Port Master Plan:

    ABOUT THE PORT OF SAN DIEGO
    The Port of San Diego serves the people of California as a specially created district, balancing multiple uses on 34 miles along San Diego Bay spanning five cities. Collecting no tax dollars, the Port manages a diverse portfolio to generate revenues that support vital public services and amenities.

    The Port champions Maritime, Waterfront Development, Public Safety, Experiences and Environment, all focused on enriching the relationship people and businesses have with our dynamic waterfront. From cargo and cruise terminals to hotels and restaurants, from marinas to museums, from 22 public parks to countless events, the Port contributes to the region’s prosperity and remarkable way of life on a daily basis.

