2021 November 28 11:57

HAROPA PORT elected “Best Green Seaport 2021”

HAROPA PORT has recently been elected Best Green Seaport 2021 by the readers of the magazine Asia Cargo News. The Asian Freight Logistics and Supply Chain Awards (AFLAS) ceremony took place on 21 October last in Hong Kong.



After 2015, 2016, 2017, 2020 – now 2021: HAROPA PORT is the winner for the fifth time of the BEST GREEN SEAPORT prize. The honour was awarded on Thursday 1 October in Hong Kong before an audience of some 300 customers (shippers, freight forwarders, shipping lines), gathered together for a gala dinner held by the magazine Asia Cargo News, a leading trade publication in Asia.

A shortlist was established last April. HAROPA PORT was up against the ports of Singapore, Long Beach (United States) and Hamburg (Germany). The BEST GREEN SEAPORT 2021 prize was awarded following a ballot of some 15,000 Asia Cargo News readers in the sector based across the entire Asia region.



HAROPA PORT, an active member of the “Getting To Zero” coalition. This new award highlights the acknowledgement of the environmental commitment shown by HAROPA PORT. With this reward, importers/exporters, logisticians, forwarding agents and shipping lines in Asia have saluted the initiatives driven by HAROPA PORT. Its deep commitment to the environment is notably reflected in the development of mass freight transport modes and promotion of initiatives that are effective in terms of the mitigation of global warming.



About HAROPA PORT

Since 1 June 2021, the ports of Le Havre, Rouen and Paris form the “major Seine Axis river and sea port authority”. As the fifth largest northEuropean port, HAROPA PORT has connections to every continent based on an international maritime offering in the very first rank (calling at nearly 650 ports). It serves an extensive hinterland centred on the Seine Valley and the Paris region, together constituting France’s biggest consumer catchment area. From Le Havre to Paris, the port complex can point 2.5m sq. m. of logistics warehousing currently in service and over 1m sq. m. of available warehousing space. Today in France, HAROPA PORT provides a transport and logistics system capable of proposing holistic and low-carbon, end-to-end service offerings. It generates annual maritime and river activity around 130m tonnes which represents approximately 160,000 jobs.