-
2021 November 28 10:48
Port of Dunkerque announces new appointments to its Executive Board
Consisting of Daniel Deschodt, Deputy Managing Director and Sales Director; Christian Minet, Chief Operating Officer; David Lefranc, Director of Planning and the Environment, and chaired by Maurice Georges, Managing Director, the Executive Board is taking tangible action in the many strategic projects of Dunkerque-Port, in particular the development of the container terminal with the Cap 2020 project, the environmental issues linked to the ecological and energy transition, the development of industry and logistics, as well as the harmonious integration of the port into the region surrounding Dunkerque and Hauts-de-France as a whole.
Другие новости по темам: Port of Dunkerque, appointment