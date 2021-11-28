2021 November 28 10:48

Port of Dunkerque announces new appointments to its Executive Board

Photo credit: GPMD



Following the meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Major Seaport of Dunkerque (GPMD), held on Friday, 19 November 2021, Ms. Emmanuelle Verger, Chair of the Supervisory Board and Mr. Maurice Georges, Chair of the Executive Board, welcomed the appointment of Mr. Daniel Deschodt as Deputy Managing Director of the GPMD, as well as Mr. David Lefranc as a new member of the Executive Board.Consisting of Daniel Deschodt, Deputy Managing Director and Sales Director; Christian Minet, Chief Operating Officer; David Lefranc, Director of Planning and the Environment, and chaired by Maurice Georges, Managing Director, the Executive Board is taking tangible action in the many strategic projects of Dunkerque-Port, in particular the development of the container terminal with the Cap 2020 project, the environmental issues linked to the ecological and energy transition, the development of industry and logistics, as well as the harmonious integration of the port into the region surrounding Dunkerque and Hauts-de-France as a whole.