2021 November 27 14:38

Liquid Wind secures SEK 151 million for production of fossil free fuel

Swedish Climate Leap, “Klimatklivet”, invests SEK 151 million (€15 million) in Liquid Wind’s facility, FlagshipONE, producing carbon neutral fuel. The Swedish Environmental Protection Agency works on behalf of the Swedish government, conducting and coordinating Sweden's environmental work within Sweden, the EU and internationally. The aim of their initiative Climate Leap is to support local and regional investments that reduce emissions of carbon dioxide and other gases that affect the climate.



Will deliver 50,000 tons renewable and fossil free fuel for the shipping industry.



FlagshipONE will be connected to Övik Energi's combined heat and power (CHP) plant Hörneborgsverket in Örnsköldsvik, in the north of Sweden. The construction process is scheduled to start in the spring of 2022. Once operational, the facility is expected to produce 50,000 tons of eMethanol starting in 2024. The new facility will upcycle carbon dioxide emissions and combine this with green hydrogen, made from renewable electricity and water to produce eMethanol.



“The investment grant shows the strategic importance of eMethanol as a replacement for today's marine fossil fuels. Global shipping currently uses 350 million tons fossil fuels per year. Thanks to Climate Leap, Liquid Wind and our partners will be able to accelerate the transition to green fuel and reduce CO2 emissions with more than 90%”, says Claes Fredriksson, CEO & Founder, Liquid Wind.



Following international partners are contributing to the design and production of Scandinavia’s first plant: Alfa Laval, Carbon Clean, Haldor Topsoe, Siemens Energy, Uniper och Worley.