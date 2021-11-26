2021 November 26 18:00

TransContainer’s IFRS-based net profit in 9M'2021 increased by 51% to RUB 14.8 bln

Russian largest container operator PJSC TransContainer of Delo Group (the Company) publishes its financial statements for 9 months of 2021 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Against the background of the continuing growth of the Russian container transportation market, the volume of TransContainer’s container transportation increased up to 1.946 mln TEUs which is 11.5% more than the result in 9 months of 2020. The positive dynamics of the transportation volume and effective cost management allowed the Company to ensure an increase in financial indicators:

The net profit for the reporting period increased by 51.2% compared with the 9 months of 2020 and totaled 14.83 bln roubles.

The earnings totaled 100.846 bln roubles which is 36.7% more than the one for 9 months of previous year.

EBITDA increased by 55.8% year-to year and reached 26.017 bln roubles.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased up to 61.5% compared with 57.8% last year.

Net debt to EBITDA ratio is 1.9х.

Despite the challenging operating environment on the Russian railways network and the carrying capacity shortage, we manage to maintain consistently high financial results by increasing the base of operational assets, developing customer service, and expanding the transportation geography. At the same time, beginning from the second half of 2021, we record a decrease in the growth rate of the container transportation market in all segments, except for transit, and focus our efforts on maintaining the high quality and attractiveness of cargo container transportation by railway in the interests of our customers”, noted Pavel Skachkov, Vice President for Economics and Finance of PJSC TransContainer.