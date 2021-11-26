2021 November 26 13:11

The Port of València hosts a rescue drill for a crane operator

The Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) has carried out a rescue drill of a crane operator in the facilities of one of the terminals of the port precinct, an exercise that serves to check the efficiency of the Self-Protection Plans of the PAV and the port community, according to the company's release.

Specifically, the drill consisted of the rescue of a crane operator who was left unconscious inside the cabin of a crane in one of the terminals of the port area, due to the emission of smoke from the fire of some containers on the deck of a ship moored at one of the port’s docks, as well as the extinguishing of the fire.

The exercise, in which the Port of Valencia’s Self-Protection Plans were activated, served to check the effectiveness of these plans and to improve actions in events involving ships berthed in the Port of Valencia. The drill involved personnel from the terminal, the Valencia Maritime Captaincy, Boluda Tugboats, the Valencia Fire Brigade, the Valencia Port Employment Centre ambulance, the Port Police and personnel from the Valencia Port Authority’s Emergency Control Centre.