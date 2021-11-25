2021 November 25 10:06

Port of Long Beach named the best West Coast Seaport in North America

For the third consecutive year, the Port of Long Beach was named the best West Coast Seaport in North America by the shipping trade publication Asia Cargo News, according to the company's release.

The honor was announced during the 2021 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards held Oct. 21 in Hong Kong. Asia Cargo News hosts and organizes the awards ceremony each year to recognize leading seaports, shipping lines and other logistics industry professionals.

More than 15,000 readers of Asia Cargo News nominated leading companies for each category, then determined a winner from a list of eight finalists in each category.

The Port of Long Beach is the nation’s second-busiest seaport. With 175 shipping lines connecting Long Beach to 217 seaports, the Port handles $200 billion in trade annually, supporting more than 575,000 Southern California jobs.