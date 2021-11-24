2021 November 24 17:25

Bahri bags four prestigious awards

Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, announced that it bagged three prestigious awards at The Maritime Standard Awards (TMS) 2021 and one award at the All India Maritime And Logistics Awards (MALA) 2021, further strengthening its reputation for building market-leading capabilities and delivering excellence, according to the company's release.

Bahri was awarded ‘Ship Manager of the Year,’ ‘Tanker Operator of the Year,’ and ‘Shipping Company of the Year’ at TMS 2021, held on Monday, 22 November 2021 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE, and ‘Shipping Line of the Year – Multipurpose Vessel Operator’ at MALA 2021, held on Thursday, 18 November 2021 in Mumbai, India.

Eng. Abdulaziz Sabri, President of Bahri Ship Management, accepted the TMS awards on behalf of Bahri, in the presence of nearly 500 senior executives from shipping, ports, shipbuilding, and other maritime sectors, along with decision-makers and senior officials from governmental agencies from across the region.

The ‘Ship Manager of the Year’ award was presented to Bahri for demonstrating particularly high levels of effectiveness in managing vessels and, especially, in ensuring outstanding levels of operational performance, quality and safety, and business growth over recent years.

Bahri was awarded the ‘Tanker Operator of the Year’ title in recognition of its most exceptional level of performance over the year, based on the assessment of a range of criteria, including a commitment to customer service and efficiency, investments in vessels and related shipping services, diversification into new trades, expansion of service networks, financial performance, and social and environmental commitment.

Meanwhile, the ‘Shipping Company of the Year’ award recognized Bahri for indicating a significant process of change and improvement and showing activities that have had a particularly significant effect on the region’s maritime sector.