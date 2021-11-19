  • Home
  • News
  • MacGregor to deliver advanced oceanographic overboard handling systems for the prestigious Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 November 19 13:54

    MacGregor to deliver advanced oceanographic overboard handling systems for the prestigious Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute

    MacGregor, part of Cargotec, will deliver a suite of advanced overboard handling systems, for the new oceanographic research vessel David Packard owned by Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI), a private, non-profit oceanographic research center based in California, USA, according to the company's release. Founded in 1987 by David Packard, MBARI’s mission is to advance marine science and technology to understand a changing ocean. The David Packard is designed by naval architecture firm Glosten, and is currently under construction at Freire Shipyard in Vigo, Spain.

    The order was booked into Cargotec's third quarter 2021 order intake, with planned delivery of the vessel in the middle of 2023.

    The David Packard will replace the vessel Western Flyer, and continue its work to study the depths of Monterey Bay and beyond. The David Packard will be 50.0 meters (164 feet) long and 12.8 meters (42 feet) wide with a draft of 3.7 meters (12 feet).

    MacGregor will be delivering a traction winch system and overhead crane that will constitute the ROV Launch & Recovery System (LARS), a deck mounted davit and winch that will constitute the CTD LARS, a stern A-frame, and a main crane with an integrated AUV docking head. The LARS systems will include integrated control systems that will provide smooth operation between the winch and handling system, and AHC (Active Heave Compensation) on the winches will allow for operations in higher sea states.

    MacGregor worked with the vessel owner MBARI and the ship designer Glosten during the earlier design stage of the project to provide input on equipment performance requirements, arrangement and wire routing. MacGregor will continue the detailed design efforts with Freire Shipyard.

    MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.

    Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor.

    MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people worldwide.

Другие новости по темам: MacGregor, Cargotec  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 November 19

18:36 Gasum closes the divestment of its LNG liquefaction plant in Norway to North Sea Midstream Partners
18:06 GTT is selected by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of two new LNG-fueled container vessels and to provide assistance services and “smart shipping” solutions
17:46 X-Press Feeders enhances Panama Central America X-Press service
17:06 DEME Offshore confirms halfway mark installation milestone with Saint-Nazaire Offshore wind farm
16:47 Ships of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet led by LAS Vice Admiral Kulakov sailed into North Sea
16:31 Wärtsilä completes major project with Fincantieri to renovate three Windstar Cruises vessels
16:12 Port of Los Angeles cargo volume increases 22% in October 2021
15:55 Yara to start operating the world’s first fully emission-free container ship
15:14 New A-RTGs start operations at YILPORT Leixões Terminal
14:57 Maersk issues first green bond to fund first green methanol vessels
14:52 Printed outlets of PortNews Media Group for your office
14:10 Port charges for investment purposes to remain unchanged in 2022 – Rosmorrechflot
13:54 MacGregor to deliver advanced oceanographic overboard handling systems for the prestigious Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute
13:44 Annual capacity of Russian ports to rise by 43.6 million tonnes in 2021
12:55 Icebreaker Botnica returned to Estonia from the Canadian Arctic
12:53 GIIGNL releases MRV and GHG Neutral Framework
12:26 Navigation of small-size ships ends at Vyborg seaport from December 1
11:51 CMA CGM to reshuffle its MEDWAX service connecting the Mediterranean to West Africa
11:04 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on Nov 19
10:23 Navigation of small-size ships closed at Primorsk seaport from November 29
09:58 Ruscon Group sent its 100th train service «Moscow Express»
09:34 Baltic Dry Index as of November 18
09:19 Crude oil prices rise in expectation of demand

2021 November 18

18:25 KR SeaTrust-HullScan interfaces with NAPA Steel 3D Model in real time
18:06 ABS and Sofar Ocean to drive decarbonization through voyage optimization
17:47 Glavgosexpertiza approves Phase 3 of Center for Construction of Large Offshore Facilities (CCLOF) in Belokamenka
17:25 Rem Offshore selects Vessel Insight from Kongsberg Digital to collect vital data from their new offshore wind fleet
17:05 MOL, Team Eco Trinity successfully convert microplastics collected from seawater into energy
16:45 Imabari Shipbuilding launches a 90,000-dwt bulk carrier "LIN MIARAK"
16:25 ABP's Port of Ipswich posts record in fertiliser volumes in Oct 2021
16:16 Sovcomflot expects autonomous ships and their status regulations to be developed within a decade
16:05 OOCL announces new China Straits Service 3
15:43 “K” LINE establish new cold and dry warehouses in Thailand
15:37 Rosmorport and Primorsky UPK sign agreement on construction of the largest terminal in the Baltic
15:14 Dublin Port launches the 3FM Project for Poolbeg Peninsula
14:54 Plaquemines Port and APM Terminals announce operating agreement
14:32 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 46, 2021
14:18 Rosmorport and Novaya Pristan signed agreement on expansion of Novorossiysk seaport infrastructure
13:45 Volga Shipping Company carried over 480,000 tonnes of heavy fuel oil from Nizhny Novgorod Refinery
13:22 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for second MRRV for the Philippines Department of Transportation
13:02 MacGregor secures a significant hatch cover order from Japan Marine United for twelve containerships
12:42 Aker Solutions to provide subsea production system for Mero 4 Project in Brazil
12:08 Rosmorport signs cooperation agreement with Volga State University of Water Transport
11:46 Aquila Power Catamarans appoints Approved Boats as their new UK representative
11:09 Cargo throughput of Rosterminalugol to decrease by 1-1.5 million tonnes in 2021 due to insufficient capacity of railways
10:17 MABUX: Firm downward trend continues on Global bunker market on Nov 18
10:03 Port of Liepaja throughput in 10M’2021 rose by 9.2% Y-o-Y
09:42 Baltic Dry Index as of November 17
09:25 Crude oil prices continue decreasing

2021 November 17

18:06 Port of Corpus Christi remains committed to climate action efforts as COP26 concludes
17:54 FSUE Rosmorport supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its traditional General Partner
17:36 Royal Niestern Sander launches ice-breaking walk to work vessel
17:21 RF Transport Ministry expects mass use of autonomous ships in five-seven years
17:06 DNV and Equinor partner to develop software for safe carbon capture and storage
16:44 Seaport of Novorossiysk expanded with new berth
16:32 Inmarsat secures fleetwide installation agreement with Maersk Supply Service for Fleet Xpress digital portfolio
16:00 Volga Basin Administration to hold tender for reconstruction of Gorodetsky hydrosystem locks
15:41 MarineMax welcomes Saxdor Yachts to their fleet
15:13 Wärtsilä introduces new financial targets
14:58 GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG carrier from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering