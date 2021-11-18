2021 November 18 15:43

“K” LINE establish new cold and dry warehouses in Thailand

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) has announced that its group company in Thailand, BANGKOK COLD STORAGE SERVICE, LTD. (BCS) and K LINE CONTAINER SERVICE (THAILAND) LTD. (KCST), will establish new warehouses in Bang Na district near Bangkok, according to the company's release.

Currently, BCS is operating 2 freezing and refrigerating warehouses in 2 locations where are Thepharak district and Bang Na district, and KCST is operating 10 dry warehouses in 3 locations where are Bang Na district, Amata City Chonburi district and Bangpra district.

Both of BCS and KCST have been operating warehouse businesses for more than 30 years in Thailand, “K” LINE continues to provide high-quality services to meet the customer’s sophisticated demands with new cold and dry warehouses. New warehouses will be located near the city center of Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi International Airport, and Laem Chabang Port.