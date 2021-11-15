2021 November 15 10:47

MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate downward changes on Nov 15

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated slight irregular changes on November 12:



380 HSFO / USD/MT – 505.23 (-4.58)

VLSFO / USD/MT – 643.26 (+0.68)

MGO / USD/MT – 765.17 (-4.58)



As of Nov. 12, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in two out of four ports: in Rotterdam - minus $ 20 (minus $18 the day before), in Singapore – minus $15 (minus $11 the day before). At the same time, in Fujairah the 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued by plus $14 (plus $18 the day before) and in Houston – by plus $8 (minus $7 the day before). There were no significant changes registered on Nov.12.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overcharged on Nov. 12 in two out of four selected ports. The overcharge ratio was in Singapore - plus $26 (plus $27 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $34 (plus $36). In Rotterdam and Houston this fuel grade was undercharged by minus $4 and minus $9 respectively (plus $1 and minus $10 the day before respectively). There were no significant changes registered for VLSFO either on Nov 12.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, remained underestimated on Nov. 12 in two out of four selected ports: in Rotterdam - minus $ 33 (minus $61), minus $ 19 (minus $ 45) in Singapore. In Fujairah and Houston the MGO LS fuel grade was overcharged by plus $19 and $16 respectively (minus $ 9 and plus $20 the day before respectively) There were no significant changes registered on Nov.12. The changes that were registered were: in Rotterdam -the increase of $28, In Singapore – the increase of $26, in Fujairah – the increase of $28, in Houston – the decline of $4.



We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate downward changes today: prices for 380 HSFO may decline by 3-5 USD/MT, for VLSFO - may decrease by 4-6 USD/MT, prices for MGO may fall by 5-10 USD/MT.



