2021 November 5 16:07

Havyard Leirvik delivers the last wellboat in the same series on schedule

The vessel Åsværfjord, which is the sixth ship in the Havtrans series, is leaving Havyard Leirvik to go into service for Frøy.



Managing director of the yard, Tor Leif Mongstad, says they must have broken the world record for start-up on these kinds of ships. Håkon Bosdal has been project manager for Åsværfjord. In the early phase, when the hull arrived at the yard, the project was affected by the pandemic but work gradually picked up speed and was performed well. The delivery was on schedule. There was also excellent cooperation with subcontractors and the shipping company.



The ‘Havtrans’ series is a design series from Hav Design that sets the standard for medium-sized wellboats in the industry. Åsværfjord has a capacity of 3,250 cubic metres, in three circular tanks. The circular tanks enable the vessel to transport larger quantities of fish while ensuring calmer conditions and higher survival rates, thereby enhancing fish welfare. The hull design also means that the vessel moves smoothly, reducing both emissions and fuel expenses.



When Åsværfjord now leaves the yard, Havyard Leirvik will enter a new phase where the focus will, for earnest, be on modification assignments and repairs.



Tor Leif Mongstad emphasises the excellent location of the yard and its covered dry dock, which mean that they can also carry out work in winter that has traditionally been done during the summer. The yard has the right staff and can carry out different types of repair, maintenance, and modification assignments.



Havyard Leirvik has a firm foothold in the green transition with a strong position in offshore wind farms and battery-powered ferries. These references will also be important in the repair and modification market.



Shipbuilding is not a solo endeavour but a team effort, everything must work, and the teamwork must be optimal. We have now delivered so many different types of vessels that we have a squad that can cover every position. We are therefore very confident that we will be able to build a strong service and modification yard.