2021 October 6 18:26

MAN Energy Solutions's portfolio of two-stroke, dual-fuel engines passes two million running hours

MAN Energy Solutions has announced that its portfolio of two-stroke, dual-fuel engines has accumulated more than two million operating hours in total, running on LNG, methanol, ethane and LPG. The news comes on the back of the 470 engines the company has received orders for – with over 185 already in service – and all running on the aforementioned alternative fuels.



MAN Energy Solutions’ dual-fuel journey began in 2011 with a full-scale test of an ME-GI (-Gas Injection) engine at its Research Centre Copenhagen, followed by the first delivery in 2014. The first engine tests of the ME-LGI (-Liquid Gas Injection) platform began in 2015, followed by the first sea-trial for the ME-LGIM (methanol) engine in 2016. Development of an ethane (ME-LGIE) unit followed in 2016 with sea-trials already in 2017. Currently, 12 ME-LGIP (propane) vessels are in service, while an MAN-B&W ammonia-fueled engine is due to enter the market by 2024.



In respect to decarbonisation, MAN Energy Solutions notes recent reports of European politicians intending to recruit banks to help combat climate change by steering capital away from polluters. Under this scenario, banks would have to inform the ECB (European Central Bank) how their portfolios might evolve in the long-term with the ECB already having made clear that it will gradually start to treat climate as it would any other risk.

Similarly, the Global Maritime Forum is currently drafting an equivalent of its Poseidon Principles scheme for marine insurers based on a system measuring alignment with IMO decarbonisation targets. This would focus on the safe and sustainable use of new marine fuels and feature a lifecycle assessment approach to greenhouse gas emissions.