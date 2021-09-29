  The version for the print
    Weathernews teams up with Vessel Performance Solutions to enhance ship routing solution

    Weathernews Inc (WNI) has joined forces with Vessel Performance Solutions (VPS) to integrate critical performance data from ship systems with its leading weather routing system to further optimise voyage planning.

    The VESPER software platform by VPS records continuous performance data from the hull and propellers, main and auxiliary engines and boilers to determine speed, RPM and fuel consumption estimates that can be accessed seamlessly within WNI’s Optimum Ship Routing (OSR) service.
     
    Tokyo-based WNI’s advanced weather forecasting solution harnesses the power of AI technology, supported by human intelligence and logistics, to provide highly accurate forecasts for avoidance of bad weather that can disrupt voyage schedules and is installed on around 10,000 vessels worldwide.

    Faurschou said the alliance with VPS is in response to a market expectation for more integrated and comprehensive systems with a high level of predictive functionality.

    High-profile shipping companies Golden Ocean, G2Ocean, Lauritzen Bulkers and Ultrabulk already use the services of both WNI and VPS, and therefore will be able to instantly take advantage of the integrated solution.

    VESPER uses well-established mathematical ship models and calibrates these models against operational data to give precise predictions of speed, fuel and RPM as a function of speed, draught, wind and wave conditions.

    In practice, this will significantly improve the accuracy of voyage cost estimation and calculation of ETAs in voyage planning for OSR users, according to Petersen.
     
    At the same time, it will provide access to OSR weather data for around 1000 ships presently using the web-based VESPER service, which also includes advanced data validation, a crew feedback module, advanced diagnostics, charter party and voyage monitoring, as well as environmental compliance reports support like EU MRV, IMO DCS and CII support.
     
    About Weathernews (WNI):

    Weathernews with Head Office in Chiba, Japan was founded in 1986 and is one of the largest weather information companies in the world with 32 offices in 21 countries.

    The company started as a service supporting safe maritime operations, but developed to provide weather information solutions to a wide range of industries ranging from Shipping over Aviation and Land Transportation to the windfarm industry. WNI has an innovative approach which includes launching of weather satellites to capture views of sea ice in the Arctic Ocean, and making use of AI technology to achieve high-accuracy weather predictions.
     
    About Vessels Performance Solutions (VPS):

    Vessel Performance Solutions (VPS) is a company specializing in vessel performance management, helping ship operators, owners and ship management to improve the efficiency of their fleets. Currently VPS’ VESPER service, a web-based tool for optimising operational efficiency through advanced modelling and analytics, monitors more than 1000 vessels including large fleets for high-profile ship owners and operators.

