  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 26 14:51

    Hidden Gem’ arrives in Rotterdam to be transformed into nodule collection vessel for The Metals Company

    The Metals Company announced Tuesday that the 228-meter-long former drill ship renamed the Hidden Gem has arrived in Rotterdam, The Netherlands to begin its conversion into what is expected to be the first ship classified as a sub-sea mining vessel by the American Bureau of Shipping. TMC’s strategic partner Allseas acquired the former ultra-deep-water drill ship, which can accommodate 200 people, in March of 2020, as her configuration is well-suited for modifications that will enable the deployment at sea of a 4.5 kilometer-long riser to bring polymetallic nodules up from the seafloor.

    In partnership with The Metals Company (formerly DeepGreen Metals Inc.), Allseas is developing a deep-sea mineral collection system to responsibly recover polymetallic nodules from the ocean floor and transfer them to the surface for transportation to shore. The nodules contain high grades of nickel, manganese, copper and cobalt—key metals required for building electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy technologies.

    “We are very happy to see the Hidden Gem over here in Europe and to see Allseas making such tremendous progress with her,” said Gerard Barron, Chairman and CEO of The Metals Company. “The vessel has successfully embarked on the dry dock maintenance phase, which bodes well for a smooth and timely conversion in advance of our pilot mining project in 2022.”

    The Metals Company recently completed its SPAC merger and public listing on the Nasdaq and strategic partner Allseas, a global leader in offshore engineering, congratulated the company. “As a significant existing investor in the company and investor in the PIPE, we further strengthen our strategic relationship with The Metals Company. We share their vision to develop the world’s largest estimated source of battery metals, which will be critical in the green transition,” said Allseas Founder and President Edward Heerema.

    TMC and Allseas expect the vessel to be operational for pilot nodule collection tests by mid-2022.

    About The Metals Company

    The Metals Company is a Canadian explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and (2) accelerate the transition to a circular metal economy. The company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga.

    About Allseas

    Allseas Group S.A. is a world-leading contractor in offshore pipeline installation, heavy lift and subsea construction. The company employs over 4000 people worldwide and operates a versatile fleet of specialised heavy-lift, pipelay and support vessels, designed and developed in-house.

    Factory acceptance testing has commenced for system components that will be integrated into the vessel.
Другие новости по темам: ship repair, conversion, The Metals Company  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 26

17:45 USCG, Japanese navy conduct exercise near Dutch Harbor
14:51 Hidden Gem’ arrives in Rotterdam to be transformed into nodule collection vessel for The Metals Company
13:21 LR projects win funding to accelerate research into maritime decarbonisation
12:28 ESVAGT takes delivery of third newbuilt SOV vessel
11:07 ABS Awards AIP to Ned Project’s wind turbine installation vessel design

2021 September 25

15:03 Rolls-Royce and Sanlorenzo add new dimension to partnership with mtu engines and integrated bridge solutions
13:27 JAX LNG and TOTE complete first renewable LNG bunkering in the United States
12:41 Babcock cuts steel for Royal Navy’s Type 31 frigate HMS VENTURER at Rosyth
11:37 Höegh LNG Partners LP announces a new long-term FSRU contract for the Höegh Gallant
10:52 MYCRANE set to launch in four more countries as franchisees are appointed

2021 September 24

18:16 ABS and HHI design optimized LNG carriers
17:59 Admiralteyskie Verfi shipyard launches the Kapitan Martynov freezer trawler
17:55 Italian terminal operator orders two Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes
16:12 Three Finnish icebreakers return to service after being repaired at Turku Repair Yard
15:03 Maersk invests in electrofuels startup company
14:40 International conference “Inland waterways: strategic potential for growth” focused on INFUTURE project was held on September 20
14:13 Dredge spoil disposal system planned for fairway deepening project
13:57 LAS Vice Admiral Kulakov went to the Atlantic
13:33 Wärtsilä ensures optimal performance and minimal carbon footprint for world’s most environmentally friendly ferry
13:09 Wan Hai Lines holds online ship naming ceremony for new vessels
12:38 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launched unmanned research ship Pioner-M
12:10 Record mid-year cargo volumes through the Port of Vancouver in 2021
11:46 SCF Group wins sci-tech award for development in Arctic exploration
11:02 Rolls-Royce and Overmarine continue cooperation with future-oriented mtu technologies
10:07 Tallink Grupp secures another short-term charter deal for vessel Silja Europa
09:59 MPA, SSA and GCNS sign MoU to raise carbon accounting capabilities amongst maritime companies in Singapore
09:41 MABUX: Global Bunker Market may continue firm upward trend on Sept 24
09:24 Crude oil prices continue increasing
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of September 23

2021 September 23

18:05 Maersk calls Jafza home for its first Warehousing & Distribution facility in the UAE
17:25 GTT and Deltamarin receive AiP from American Bureau of Shipping for their new design applied for LNG fueled tanker
17:05 LR grows fleet optimisation offering with GreenSteam acquisition
16:25 The Port of Rotterdam Authority helps German DeltaPort to be a regional hydrogen hub
16:15 Panama Canal joins to the Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization
15:39 Dry cargo vessel of RSD59 design, Alexander Ivanov, leaves for sea trials
15:21 ABS grants AIP for next generation liquified CO2 carrier JDP designs
15:05 Synergy Group to take over Maersk Tankers’ technical management business
14:37 DNV and LISCR award AiP to HHI for 40,000 CBM liquefied CO2 carrier design
14:17 Kaliningrad region and FESCO to cooperate in the field of logistics
13:48 Damen can build icebreaking ships for Russia’s Arctic projects within short timeframes
13:25 Sweden’s largest port solar cell system inaugurated at Stockholm Norvik Port
13:15 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 38, 2021
12:56 Keel-laying of Damen tug series for Atomflot held in Saint-Petersburg
12:51 MSC invests in new efficiency solution to reduce emissions from fleet
11:00 13th Annual Capital Link Shipping & Marine Services Forum took place with great success on September 13, 2021
11:00 Rolls-Royce and Sea Machines sign partnership to cooperate on smart ship and autonomous ship control solutions
10:34 APM Terminals partners with Siemens for energy optimisation and emission reduction at terminals
09:58 Torqeedo and Fassmer Shipyard announce the CIT-E Ferry - a passenger ferry for public transport
09:46 MABUX: Global Bunker Market may demonstrate firm upward evolution on Sept 23
09:29 Crude oil prices continue increasing
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 22

2021 September 22

18:05 ClassNK joins as signatory to Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization
17:47 Localization level of LK-60 icebreakers estimated at 92% in finance terms
17:20 Torvald Klaveness joins over 150 industry leaders and organizations in call for decisive government action to enable full decarbonization of international shipping by 2050
16:55 SC Zvezda counts on signing contracts for 10 tankers under Vostok Oil project in October 2021
16:31 Transition to unmanned navigation and navigation with reduced crews will be possible in Russia in three years
16:30 LR, HHI and KSOE sign MoU to develop digital twin technology for an LNG carrier
16:10 APM Terminals Pipavav marks 1,000 days of safe operations
15:39 Wärtsilä and SHI agree to collaborate on ammonia fuelled engines for future newbuilds
15:14 NAVTEK proves first zero-emissions tugboat performance