2021 September 26 12:28

ESVAGT takes delivery of third newbuilt SOV vessel

Tuesday, Havyard Leirvik shipyard handed over the third SOV offshore service vessel to ESVAGT in just nine months.



On Tuesday, ESVAGT received another SOV vessel from Havyard in Norway - the third vessel delivered from Havyard to ESVAGT within just nine months. The vessel completes the order for three SOVs ordered for Vestas.



Tuesday, Havyard Leirvik shipyard handed over the third SOV offshore service vessel to ESVAGT in just nine months. NHST 149, as the yet-to-be-named vessel is known, completes a series of three vessels that ESVAGT has ordered at Havyard Lervik to service Vestas in several offshore wind farms.



"We are very pleased to receive another really good vessel as a result of an exceptionally well-functioning collaboration with designer and shipyard", says Bjørn Viig, Project Director, Newbuilding and Projects in ESVAGT:



"The yard has incorporated experience from the first to the last vessel and ensured that new and even better solutions have been implemented each time," he says.



For example, the design of the V-sat system has been improved to offer better internet and TV signal on board, and the SMST walkway system ensures stepless and level-free access for warehouses and technicians.



“It is a vessel filled with innovative solutions and good design, and both Vestas and ESVAGT have helped shape the result. With strong cooperation and good dialogue, we have continuously improved,”says Bjørn Viig.



Vegard Skår, Project Manager at Havyard Leirvik, shares the view:



“On vessel number three, we really see the effect of sister vessels. We get incredibly good feedback from suppliers, the owner and class companies, and everyone who has been involved in building this vessel can be proud of the result, he says.



ESVAGT DCEO Kristian Ole Jakobsen is also enthusiastic:



"Despite the fact that Hayyard Lervik has been challenged by both restructuring and covid-19, the vessel offers excellent quality in design and execution," he says.



FACTS:

NHST 149 is a sister vessel to ‘Esvagt Alba’, working in the Moray East wind farm, and ‘Esvagt Schelde’, servicing Vestas in Borssele 3-4 and Northwester 2 wind farms in Dutch and Belgian waters, respectively.

NHST 149 will have its first day at work in the Triton Knoll wind farm from the beginning of October.



About ESVAGT

ESVAGT is a dedicated provider of safety and support at sea and services both the offshore wind industry as well as the oil & gas industry.



We service offshore wind farms and have a fleet of dedicated Service Operation Vessels (SOV), which ESVAGT pioneered in 2010. The SOVs provide accommodation for technicians, spare time facilities, offices and conference room, storage for small turbine parts, workshops, etc. The SOV offers flexible personnel and equipment transfer capabilities by either Walk-to-Work gangway system or Safe Transfer Boats.



We support the offshore Oil & Gas industries with a wide range of specialized services: Standby, Emergency Response and Rescue Vessels (ERRV), Oil spill response, Firefighting, Tanker assists, Rig moves, Supply services and Interfield transfer of cargo and personnel.



ESVAGT was founded in 1981 and has a fleet of more than 40 vessels and approximately 1100 employees offshore and onshore.