2021 September 24 18:16

ABS and HHI design optimized LNG carriers

ABS and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) have completed a joint development project (JDP) to develop an optimized LNG carrier design, according to the company's release.

The JDP resulted in a new LNG carrier hull design, as well as optimization of the machinery, electrical and piping arrangements. The project further developed new rule requirements and introduced a simplified approvals process.

The JDP also looked to address growing industry demand for crew accommodation and working area designs which can help mitigate the spread of infectious diseases such as COVID-19. The project has developed crew accommodation and ventilation designs that meet the requirements of the ABS Guide for Mitigation of Infectious Disease Transmission On Board Marine and Offshore Assets.





