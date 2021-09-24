2021 September 24 17:59

Admiralteyskie Verfi shipyard launches the Kapitan Martynov freezer trawler

Image source: Admiralteyskie Verfi

Saint-Petersburg based Admiralteyskie Verfi shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has launched the Kapitan Martynov, large-tonnage factory freezer trawler of Project CT-192 built for Russian Fishery Company.



Deuty Prime Minister Vitoria Abramchenko congratulated the ceremony participants emphasizing that the new ship which will join the Far East fleet will let contribute to the production efficiency and improve the working conditions of fishermen.



According to her, the performance trawlers being currently built under investment quotas programme is 2.5 times as high as that of ships still operating in the Far East basin of the county.



General Director of the shipyard Aleksandr Buzakov thanked the shipbuilders for implementing their contract obligations on the series construction with flying colours.

The contract for the construction of a series of ten (8 + 2 optional) factory freezer trawlers for the Russian Fishery Company LLC (RFC) was signed in October 2017 as part of the state investment quotas program. The entire series is laid down in pairs, two vessels annually.

The lead ship of Project СТ-192, the Kapitan Vdovichenko, was launched in March 2020, the second one, the Mechanic Maslak – in June 2020. Outfitting is underway on the ships.

Image source: Admiralteyskie Verfi

The second pair of the trawlers, the Mekhanik Sizov and the Kapitan Martyniv were laid down in June and August 2020 accordingly.

The Kaptain Martynov was laid down on 5 August 2020. The trawler is named in honor of the Far Eastern Fleet captain Viktor Nikolaevich Martynov (1954-2002).

The ten trawlers ordered for Russian Fishery Company were designed for fishing pollock and herring with a pelagic trawl in the Berents and Okhotsk seas, as well as in the adjacent basins of the Eastern coast of Russia. The CT-192 trawler will feature the state-of-the-art equipment for waste-free processing and freezing of fish; storage and transportation to ports; produce of fish oil, pollock roe, minced meat and fish meal. The vessel has fishprocessing and flour-grinding plants, for preserving of 60-80 tonnes of fish fillets, 80 tonnes of minced surimi meat and 250 tonnes of fish meal daily.

Key characteristic of СТ-192 design: LOA: 108 m, BOA: 21 m, depth: 11.55 m; maximum draft: 8.35 m; displacement (loaded): 11,873 t, ice class - ICE 1 A; designed speed: 15 knots; main propulsion engine: 8,120 kW; capacity of cargo holds: 5,500 cbm; crew: 40; plant personnel: up to 99. Class notation - KM IA Super (hull) Ice 3 (power) AUT 1 REF BWM (T) Fishing vessel by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.



Throughout its history Admiralteiskie Verfi has built 34 ships for Russia’s fishery industry.



Image source: Admiralteyskie Verfi JSC (Admiralty Shipyards) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The Company’s staff exceeds 8,200 persons. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies as well as a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy and a series of large shipping trawlers. Under construction at the shipyard is also a one-of-a-kind ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole (Severny Polyus). On 5 November 2021, the shipyard celebrated its 317th anniversary.



