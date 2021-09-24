2021 September 24 16:12

Three Finnish icebreakers return to service after being repaired at Turku Repair Yard

Image source: BLRT Grupp

Finnish icebreaker fleet of Arctia OY prepares for winter navigation and icebreaker support in advance. In early September, Turku Repair Yard, one of BLRT Repair Yards, members of BLRT Grupp, launched a small “flotilla” of ships of the Finnish state-owned company Arctia OY – icebreakers Voima, Otso and Polaris – after repairs.

On the world’s oldest operating icebreaker Voima, in addition to the routine repairs, a set of operations was carried out to maintain the vessel’s operability: full overhaul of stern StB and PS propeller shafts, dismantling/mounting of intermediate shafts, thrust bearings and propellers, propeller shafts withdrawal and Cederwall sealing renewal.

“Second icebreaker Polaris arrived at Turku Repair Yard for drydocking in mid-August. It is the most powerful icebreaker ever to sail under the Finnish flag. Built in 2016, the vessel is the first environmentally friendly dual-fuel icebreaker powered by low-sulphur marine diesel and LNG.

Vessel has outstanding manoeuvrability thanks to two aft and one forward Azipod thrusters which underwent full overhaul with the participation of ABB company,” said Roman Andreev, Turku Repair Yard`s project manager.

According to him, on the third icebreaker – Otso – a small repair of the underwater part was carried out, and now the vessel is ready for winter navigation.

“It is very important for us that Finnish ships are being repaired home, in Finland. We`ve been cooperating with Arctia OY for several years. For example, in 2016, our repair specialists performed an extension of the life cycle of the Voima icebreaker, completely replacing the steel structures of the hull and machinery, repairing the deck equipment and actually rebuilding the underwater part of the icebreaker’s hull, ”Roman Andreev emphasized.