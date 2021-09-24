2021 September 24 09:59

MPA, SSA and GCNS sign MoU to raise carbon accounting capabilities amongst maritime companies in Singapore

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the Singapore Shipping Association (SSA), and the Global Compact Network Singapore (GCNS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly support the development of capabilities in carbon accounting amongst maritime companies in Singapore, according to MPA's release.



Under the MoU, the three parties will cooperate in the following areas:

-Training: Conduct training courses on carbon reporting, monitoring and management for local maritime companies affiliated with SSA.

-Support and Recognition: Support local maritime companies in their journey to track and monitor their carbon emissions, and to recognise companies in their emissions reduction.

-Sharing of Best Practices: Develop a guide on maritime sector carbon reporting.

The first run of the training courses will start in the first week of October. In addition to learning best practices in emissions management and reduction, trainees from participating companies will experience using the Carbon and Emissions Reporting Tool (CERT) as a starting point to measure and monitor their emissions. Developed by GCNS with input from the National Environment Agency, CERT is designed to simplify the process of recording emissions data.

Through an MoU signed in 2017, MPA partnered GCNS to provide maritime companies with training on sustainability reporting. The MoU was extended in 2020 till 2023 to promote carbon management and awareness amongst maritime companies.

About the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was established on 2 February 1996, with the mission to develop Singapore as a premier global hub port and international maritime centre (IMC), and to advance and safeguard Singapore's strategic maritime interests. MPA is the driving force behind Singapore's port and maritime development, taking on the roles of Port Authority, Port Regulator, Port Planner, IMC Champion, and National Maritime Representative. MPA partners the industry and other agencies to enhance safety, security and environmental protection in our port waters, facilitate port operations and growth, expand the cluster of maritime ancillary services, and promote maritime R&D and manpower.



About the Singapore Shipping Association (SSA)

The Singapore Shipping Association (SSA), formed in 1985, represents a wide spectrum of shipping companies and other businesses allied to the shipping industry. It is a national trade association to serve and promote the interests of its members and to enhance the competitiveness of Singapore as an International Maritime Centre.SSA engages and collaborates with the shipping industry’s key stakeholders to promote the interests of shipping in Singapore and internationally. As a trusted advisor and partner to related government agencies and maritime organisations, SSA collaborates with relevant maritime stakeholders to protect the marine environment as well as promote freedom and safety at sea. Currently, the SSA represents over 470 member companies.



About Global Compact Network Singapore (GCNS)

Global Compact Network Singapore (GCNS) was founded in 2005, and is the local chapter of the United Nations Global Compact. As the leading voice on corporate sustainability, GCNS drives multi-stakeholder action to forge a more sustainable future, founded on the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact and the Sustainable Development Goals. Through various platforms and partnerships, GCNS advances the stewardship of sustainable business practices and Singapore’s national agenda of becoming a regional sustainable business hub. In addition, GCNS nurtures the next generation of responsible business leaders through its youth initiatives.