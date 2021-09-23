2021 September 23 15:39

Dry cargo vessel of RSD59 design, Alexander Ivanov, leaves for sea trials

Image source:Marine Engineering Bureau

The ninth multipurpose 8144dwt dry cargo vessel of RSD59 design “Alexander Ivanov” (Hull No 5914) built for Astrol left for sea trials on 21 September 2021, the ship designer Marine Engineering Bureau said.

The ship was ordered by State Transport Leasing Company with shipping company Astrol as a leaseholder.

The construction of 18 vessels of RSD59 series is now underway at Okskaya Verf Shipyard. The first five will be delivered to Petrotrans, the next ten – to Astrol with the new contract signed for three more ships for Idel. The first thirteen vessels have already entered service.

The RSD59 series vessels were designed for transportation of break bulk, bulk, container, timber, grain and oversize cargo, dangerous goods (Classes 1.4S, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.1, 8, 9 IMDG Code and BC Code’s Appendix B in the Caspian Sea, in the Mediterranean, Black, Baltic, White, North Seas, including sailings around Europe and to the Irish Sea in winter season.



The new series is a successor of RSD49 design which had three holds. RSD59 ships with extra full hull forms have a unique second hold, the largest among Volgo-Don Max ships.



The vessel’s class notation is КМ Ice2(hull; power) R2 АUT1-ICS BWM(T) CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1,2) DG (bulk, pack) of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping which meets all the requirements of international conventions in force at the time of the vessel's laying.



Key particulars: DWT at sea with draft of 4.706 m – 8,144 tonnes; DWT in river with draft of 3.60 m – 5,320 tonnes. LOA: 141.0 m, breadth overall: 16.98 m, depth: 6.00 m. The cargo holds capacity: 11,400 cbm. Operating speed: 10.5 knots. Endurance (sea): 20 days. Crew – 11. The ship has accommodations for 14 people and sanitary and pilot cabins.

The ninth multipurpose 8144dwt dry cargo vessel of RSD59 design “Alexander Ivanov” (Hull No 5914) being built for Astrol was launched on August 3, 2021.



