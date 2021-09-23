2021 September 23 18:05

Maersk calls Jafza home for its first Warehousing & Distribution facility in the UAE

Maersk Kanoo UAE, an integrator of container logistics, today signed an agreement with DP World’s leading trade and logistics hub, Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) to set up its first Warehousing & Distribution (W&D) facility in the UAE. The agreement was signed by Christopher Cook, Managing Director, Maersk UAE and Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World – UAE Region & Jafza, today at Maersk West & Central Asia regional headquarter in Dubai. The 10,000 sq. mt. facility will be located within Jafza in Dubai.

Ocean shipping and inbound logistics & distribution have traditionally been shared amongst multiple stakeholders in the region, resulting in complex logistical requirements. With its new W&D facility, Maersk is taking an important step towards building a truly integrated solution for its customers wherein the customers will get a single window access to multiple logistics requirements, not only for the goods flowing in and out of UAE, but also to other Middle Eastern countries who use Dubai as a gateway to global trade.



Maersk’s new W&D facility in Dubai will be an addition to the existing global footprint of over 250 warehouses that cover 1.5 million sq. mt. across 50 countries. The facility will offer a total storage capacity of 80,000 cubic meter and cater to various types of goods across sectors such as petrochemical, retail & lifestyle, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), technology and automotive amongst others. The facility is strategically located with not only a close link to seaport operations but also to the Al Maktoum Airport. This will allow the facility to serve consumers requiring air cross-docking and those moving less-than-container-load (LCL) cargo as well.

The Maersk W&D facility will be powered by state-of-the-art warehouse management system that implements modern technologies and digital solutions for efficient inventory management, track & trace at unit-level and offers rich dashboards for higher visibility and deeper insights. For example, with advanced solutions for expiry date management, wastages in FMCG can be brought down to zero, thus building a cost competitive edge for Maersk’s customers.

The W&D facility from Maersk will be an addition to the existing services provided that include ocean shipping, landside transportation, customs clearance, contract logistics and e-comm solutions. Customers taking advantage of integrated solutions from Maersk will benefit from reduced handovers of their cargo through its journey, leading to potentially faster turnaround times, higher visibility, better control and more predictability of their supply chains.

About A.P. Moller – Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs roughly 80,000 people.

About Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza)

Jafza is one of the world’s leading free trade zones and is home to over 8,000 multinational companies. Jafza accounts for 23.9% of total FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) flow ‎into Dubai, sustaining the employment of more than 135,000 people in the United Arab Emirates. In 2019, Jafza generated trade worth USD 99.5 billion.

Strategically located at the crossroads of a region providing market access to over 3.5 billion people, Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone create an integrated multi-modal hub offering sea, air and land connectivity, complemented by extensive logistics facilities. ‎The Port and Free Zone contributed 33.4% of Dubai’s GDP in 2017.

Jafza is the leading business hub between Asia, Europe and Africa, connecting some of the fastest-growing manufacturing and consumer markets globally. With over 30 years’ experience, Jafza focuses on long-term customer relationships, building alliances with global investors and providing world-class infrastructure and support. In addition to quality-driven value-added services and incentives, Jafza is a business opportunity enabler, offering its customers easy and efficient access to substantial business opportunities in the region.