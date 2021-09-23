2021 September 23 17:25

GTT and Deltamarin receive AiP from American Bureau of Shipping for their new design applied for LNG fueled tanker

At the Gastech 2021 exhibition in Dubai, GTT and naval architecture and engineering firm Deltamarin received an Approval in Principle (AiP) from the classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for their new design applied for liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled tanker (Aframax type), according to GTT's release.

This new LNG-fueled tanker design employs membrane tank technology developed by GTT. GTT has designed the tank, while its integration into the vessel has been studied by Deltamarin.

The approval from ABS certifies that the onboard integration of the membrane fuel tank solution is technically feasible for an LNG-fueled tanker and that it complies with all safety regulations. This new design provides a solution, which fully complies with environmental regulations adopted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) until 2030. Compared to a conventional oil-fueled tanker, this new LNG-fueled tanker design reduces CO2 emissions by at least 20%. It also offers increased autonomy without reducing the cargo volume.