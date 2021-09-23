2021 September 23 15:05

Synergy Group to take over Maersk Tankers’ technical management business

Synergy Marine Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Synergy Group, has signed an agreement to take over Maersk Tankers’ technical management business, according to the company's release. This will strengthen Synergy Group’s position within technical management, and Maersk Tankers will become a service company focused on commercial management.



The technical management business, which has been part of Maersk Tankers since 1928, maintains vessels to ensure their safe, efficient and cost-competitive operation. It employs close to 3,300 people, of which 140 work onshore. Synergy Group, a leading ship manager founded in 2006 and with 14,000 seafarers and more than 1,000 shore-based employees, has been carefully chosen as the new owner to grow and develop the technical management business.



Under the agreement, Synergy Group will take over the entire technical management business of Maersk Tankers. This includes customer and supplier contracts, as well as the technical management of 82 vessels, including the vessels in Maersk Product Tankers.

More vessels mean access to more data, which Synergy Group will use to optimise vessel performance and reduce the environmental impact of shipping.

The vast majority of the employees in Maersk Tankers’ technical management business will become part of the Synergy Group, which will strengthen the company’s presence in Denmark, Singapore and India.

Following the takeover, the two companies will work together on the management of the vessels in Maersk Product Tankers.

The takeover of the technical management business is expected to be completed during November 2021.

About Synergy Group

Headquartered in Singapore, Synergy’s hallmarks are its through-life approach to asset management and ability to develop custom-designed thought partnership strategies with leading owners. Spanning across a network of 22 offices in 13 countries and employing more than 14,000 seafarers, Synergy manages a fleet of almost 400 vessels includes the most complex LNG (including FSUs), LPG and vast 20,000+ TEU container ships, as well as oil and chemical tankers, car carriers and bulk carriers. With a strong focus on crew wellbeing, digitization and environmentally responsible policies, Synergy is at the forefront of transforming the ship management industry.

Maersk Tankers

Maersk Tankers is a service company that provides commercial management solutions for shipowners in the tanker industry, operating one of the largest tanker fleets in the world. Maersk Tankers employs approximately 300 employees in Denmark, Singapore, India and the U.S. and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.