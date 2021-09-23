2021 September 23 14:37

DNV and LISCR award AiP to HHI for 40,000 CBM liquefied CO2 carrier design

Classification society DNV and the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR) have awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) to Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering CO. (KSOE) for a new 40,000 CBM liquified CO2 carrier design. The handover of the AiP certificate took place during the Gastech trade fair in Dubai, according to the company's release.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is gaining traction as a technology to reduce the impact of CO2 emissions. Maritime transport will play an essential role in the CCS value chain, which is expected to lead to an increasing demand for liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carriers.

HHI’s and KSOE’s 40,000 CBM LCO2 carrier design is a milestone in this emerging vessel segment. The new design would be the largest in its class, with current carriers limited to less than 2,000 CBM.

The 40,000 CBM class LCO2 carrier is 239m long, 30m wide, and has a depth of 21m. The vessel will be equipped with seven IMO type-C cargo tanks with a total capacity of 40,000 CBM. It is designed to carry LCO2 cargo only, but multi-cargoes such as LPG or ammonia can also be considered.



