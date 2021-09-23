2021 September 23 13:48

Damen can build icebreaking ships for Russia’s Arctic projects within short timeframes

Antarctic Supply and Research Vessel

Damen Shipyards Group is ready to build icebreaking ships for Russia’s Arctic projects within short timeframes with involvement of Russian companies, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Vadim Akimov, Director, DAMEN Holding Russia, as saying at NEVA-2021 exhibition.



According to the speaker, Damen Shipyards Group has a bright experience of building the world’s largest icebreaking research ship of Polar3 class for the Government of Australia. It can break through ice of up to 1.7 meters thick at a speed of 3 knots.



DAMEN signed the shipbuilding contract in April 2016 and the ship left for the port of registration in September 2021.



“We can contribute our knowledge and our shipbuilding methods... We can build ships partly in Russia and partly at our yards and we can do it fast within the required terms. We understand that Russian shipyards are loaded now”, said Vadim Akimov.



Damen’s design bureau in Russia currently numbers 33 employees and it is to be expanded to 50 employees.