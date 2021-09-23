2021 September 23 13:25

Sweden’s largest port solar cell system inaugurated at Stockholm Norvik Port

Sweden’s most modern port, Stockholm Norvik, has now been equipped with a solar cell system larger than that of any other Swedish port. This is part of the continued investment in renewable energy entirely in line with Ports of Stockholm’s long-term environmental goals, according to the company's release.

Ports of Stockholm’s new solar cell system at Stockholm Norvik Port was inaugurated on 22nd September. The solar cell system facility is the company's fifth and measures a huge 3600 m2. It can supply electricity with a maximum power output of 605 kW and an annual production of 560 MWh, the equivalent of the electricity requirements of 25 average-sized detached houses.



The solar cell system is located on the roof of the largest building at the port. The electricity will be used at the port and to run port activities.

Idola Solkraft has constructed the solar cell system, which is Ports of Stockholm’s fifth solar cell system facility. The first was taken into operation at Frihamnen Port in 2013. The total maximum power output of the combined system facilities is 995 MWh.

Stockholm Norvik Port was completed in 2020 and has been designed to have the least possible environmental impact. All of the buildings are constructed according to the environmental standard Miljöbyggnad Silver and are enabled for rooftop solar cell system installation. The entire port is powered by certified green electricity and all quay-berths are enabled for vessel shore power connection.