2021 September 23 11:00

13th Annual Capital Link Shipping & Marine Services Forum took place with great success on September 13, 2021

The 13th Annual Capital Link Shipping & Marine Services Forum - "London Calling - Supercycle Ahead?”, took place with great success on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 09:50am – 6:00pm London Time BST as a digital conference, attracting a large number of participants both from the UK and from around the world. The Forum was hosted in partnership with Astrup Fearnleys and in cooperation with the London Stock Exchange. The event was held in conjunction with the London International Shipping Week 2021.

The Forum was honored by the participation of Mr. Robert Courts MP, Minister for Aviation, Maritime & Security - Department for Transport – UK, who delivered the Opening Keynote Remarks.

The participation of Ms. Nusrat Ghani, MP Member of the UK Parliament, Former Parliamentary Under-Secretary – Department of Transport, was a great honor for the Forum, as she delivered the Closing Remarks.

This year it aimed to provide investors with a comprehensive review and current outlook of the various shipping markets, covering topics of critical interest to industry participants, financiers and investors.

The Forum has a 13-year track record and has been traditionally hosted as a physical event. Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 challenges posed, this event was hosted in digital format.