2021 September 23 09:46

MABUX: Global Bunker Market may demonstrate firm upward evolution on Sept 23

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) rose slightly on September 22:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 474.56 (+2.61)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 571.14 (+2.20)

MGO - USD/MT – 670.19 (+3.59)



The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index – the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region – changed slightly on September 23: 1050.69 USD / MT (minus 0.80 USD). The MABUX LNG Bunkering Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by USD 446.69 (USD 604 / MT as of September 22), the difference in price compared to the day before has decreased by USD 4.80. LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.



As of September 22, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained overvalued in three out of four ports: in Rotterdam - plus $ 4 (unchanged vs. the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 48 (plus $ 41), in Fujairah - plus $ 50 (unchanged). In Houston, the 380 HSFO was underestimated by minus $ 6 (minus $ 7).



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overpriced on September 22 at all selected ports: in Rotterdam - plus $ 9 (plus $ 7 compared to the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 13 (plus $ 14), in Fujairah - plus $ 14 (plus $ 12), in Houston - plus $ 13 (minus $ 11). The MABUX MBP / DBP Index correlation for all ports has changed slightly.



As per MABUX MBP / DBP Index, MGO LS was underestimated on September 22 at all selected ports. Underpriced margins for MGO LS were registered as: in Rotterdam - minus $ 21 (minus $ 32 compared to the day before), minus $ 23 (minus $ 37) in Singapore, minus $ 26 (minus $ 31) in Fujairah and minus $ 5 (minus $ 3) in Houston. The most significant changes in the MGO LS’s MABUX MBP / DBP Index were recorded in Rotterdam (underestimation $ 9 down) and Singapore ($ 14 down).



We expect global bunker prices may rise today: 380 HSFO – plus 8-10 USD/MT, VLSFO – plus 10-13 USD/MT, MGO LS – plus 10-15 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com