2021 September 22 16:31

Transition to unmanned navigation and navigation with reduced crews will be possible in Russia in three years

The project on launching navigation with reduced crews is to be implemented on ferries linking the Kaliningrad Region and Ust-Luga

The transition to unmanned navigation and navigation with reduced crews will be technical possible in Russia in three years, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksey Rakhmanov, General Director of United Shipbuilding Corporation, as saying at NEVA 2021, the International Maritime Exhibition and Conference for Commercial Shipping, Shipbuilding, Offshore Energy, Ports, Inland Waterways and Oceanography, being held in Saint-Petersburg.



As Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Alexander Poshivay said in his turn, introduction of amendments into the legislation on autonomous navigation is to be completed this year.



“As for navigation with reduced crews, we are going to arrange it together with the Ministry of Industry and Trade by 2024 on our ferries which will run between the Kaliningrad and Ust-Luga. They are Rosmorport’s ships and they are under our full control and we will control the entire process...” said Alexander Poshivay adding that a working group has been established to advocate Russia’s position in this area within IMO.



