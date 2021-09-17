2021 September 17 17:06

Navigator Gas awarded DNV AiP for new ammonia fuelled gas carrier design

Navigator Gas has been awarded a new Approval in Principle (AiP) for an ammonia fuelled gas carrier design from classification society DNV, according to the company's release. An industrywide consortium, including MAN Energy solutions, Babcock International, and the Norwegian Maritime Authority (NMA), has collaborated with Navigator Gas to achieve the Approval in Principle (AiP) from DNV. The awarding of the AiP was announced as part of London International Shipping week 2021.

The new gas carrier design has been awarded the AiP based on the special features notation (GF NH3) under DNV’s new rules for the use of ammonia as fuel in gas carriers. DNV, alongside the NMA, reviewed the design and relevant documentation and found no potential showstoppers to its realisation.

