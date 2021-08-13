2021 August 13 14:05

Leasing is one of the most efficient instruments for fleet modernization

Gennady Gudin, Deputy General Director of MASHPROMLEASING JSC, will deliver a report “Leasing is one of the most efficient instruments of fleet modernization” at the 4th edition of Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet International Conference.



The 4th edition of Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet International Conference will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 20 September 2021, in the run-up to the NEVA2021 Exhibition. The Conference is a convenient and helpful opportunity for networking of shipbuilders, customers and contractors related to the icebreaking, maintenance, rescue and salvage services provided to ensure safe shipping and port operations.

The conference organized by IAA PortNews will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS).

MASHPROMLEASING JSC is a sponsor of “Financing and Implementation of Shipbuilding Projects” session of the Conference.

The conference hosted by IAA PortNews will be livestreamed in Russian/English for online participants of the event.



MASHPROMLEASING is a leasing company established in June 2002. In 2016, the company joined the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC). MASHPROMLEASING JSC is among the leaders in Russia’s market of leasing services dominating in the segment of sea and river ships leasing. The company is an operator of the Programme for Leasing of Sea and River Civil Ships until 2030. It also specializes in leasing of equipment and special facilities to the defence contractors in Russia. Among the clients of MASHPROMLEASING JSC are major shipping and shipbuilding companies, members of state corporations such as Rostec, Roscosmos, etc.



Apart from capabilities typical for all domestic leasing companies MASHPROMLEASING is able to involve diverse sources of financing, both budget (under various state programmes) and credit facilities (under commercial projects). The company is a member of the Leasing Sub-Committee for Financial Markets and Credit Organizations at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, nonprofit partnership for assistance in leasing business development “Leasing Union”, Chamber of Commerce and Industry.