2021 August 4 17:16

KMZ supplied water jet ejectors for a new small sea tanker of project 03182

The 03182 series tanker is under construction at Volga Shipyard



Kingisepp Machine Building Plant (KMZ) in August 2021 delivered of a set of water-jet ejectors of four different standard sizes, to be installed on a small tonnage sea-going tanker of Project 03182, the enterprise press office said.

The delivery was completed on time and on budget. The equipment will replace the ejectors produced by Habsudmash.

According to Viktor Katkov, head of the KMZ machinery division, the equipment is supplied as part of the state defense order for the construction of a Project 03182 vessel.

The shipbuilding contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense was signed by Nizhny Novgorod based Volga Shipyard.

The small sea-going tanker of Project 03182 design was developed by marine engineering firm Zelenodolsk Design Bureau. The vessel is a multipurpose ice-class platform for transporting various goods and people, as well as performing salvage operations.

Key particulars: LOA: more than 75 m, breadth: about 15 m, displacement: 3500 tonnes, cruising range: up to 1500 nm, endurance: 30 days, crew - 24.

The vessel is equipped with a helipad for Ka-27 helicopter. The hull has Arc4 class enabling the ship to operate in the Arctic seas with ice thickness 0.6 to 0.8 meters.

The 03182 vessel series are built at several Russian shipyards.

The lead ship of the Project, the Vice-Admiral Paromov was built at Volga Shipyard with a ceremony of the Russian Navy’s Support Fleet flag hoisting held on May 29, 2021.

Kingisepp Machine Building Plant is a modern enterprise specializing in manufacturing, repair and supply of diesel, gas turbine and deck equipment.