2021 July 30 10:57

Russian cargoes leave neighboring countries’ ports for domestic terminals, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksandr Goloviznin, Director, Logistics and Analytical Research, Morstroytechnology, as saying at the 17th transport forum YugTrans 2021.

Over the recent decade, transit via Ukraine has dropped 10 times. As of today, the only type of cargo left there is ore and its handling is decreasing: from 4.6 million tonnes in 2019 to 2.9 million tonnes in 2020.

The transit of Russian cargoes via the ports of the Baltic states has dropped 3.6 times over the recent decade. Oil products were first to leave while coal left in 2020. Almost all types of cargo, except for grain, are showing a decrease.

The only country seeing an increase of Russian cargo transit is Finland which handles Russian fertilizers and methanol.