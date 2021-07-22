2021 July 22 14:42

CMA CGM to launch a new Indian Ocean feeder service

CMA CGM has announced the launch of a new feeder service.

The service will run with 1 ship of 700 TEU nominal, on a fortnighly basis. Its rotation will be:

Pointe des Galets ─ Tamatave ─ Longoni ─ Port Louis ─ Pointe des Galets

The first sailing of the new Indian Ocean service will be:

m/v ANL DARWIN TRADER voy. 0JF1TR1MA ETA Pointe des Galets 06/08

IO FEED3

This new service will be complementary to the company's current services IOFEED 1 and IOFEED 2, which rotation will remain unchanged. It will benefit of the presence of two CMA CGM terminals in the rotation, Pointe des Galets and Longoni, offering smooth transshipment, and strengthening the link between Indian Ocean and our Worldwide services.

From Pointe des Galets, Tamatave will be reached in 1 day and Longoni in 4 days.

From Longoni, Port Louis and Pointe des Galets will be reached in 3 days.

Of note, the Zanzibar shuttle formerly on M/V ANL DARWIN TRADER will be offered fortnightly, on partner’s vessel m/v LAURA. First sailing will be:

m/v LAURA ETA Mombasa 25/07, ETA Zanzibar 28/07