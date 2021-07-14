2021 July 14 16:45

Subsea 7 awarded contract in the Middle East

Subsea 7 today announced the award of a sizeable contract in the Middle East, according to the company's release.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of various subsea pipelines totalling approximately 40 kilometres, with associated crossing structures and two composite power and fibre optic cables.

Engineering and procurement will commence immediately at Subsea 7’s office in Singapore. Operations will be led by Subsea 7’s office in the Middle East with offshore activities scheduled to begin in 2023.

Subsea 7 defines a sizeable contract as being between USD 50 million and USD 150 million.