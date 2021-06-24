2021 June 24 16:24

Rosmorport amends calculation of pilotage dues for Ust-Luga seaport

The FSUE "Rosmorport" North-Western Basin Branch notifies that from June 21, 2021, in accordance with the order of the North-Western Basin Branch No. 724 as of 18.06.2021, the rules for applying the reduction coefficients when calculating pilotage dues in the seaport of Ust-Luga were amended due to a more accurate determination of the gross capacity range of vessels entering the seaport of Ust-Luga, to which reduction coefficients are applied.

Also, according to the order of the North-Western Basin Branch, the coefficient used when calculating pilotage dues in the seaport of Ust-Luga for bulk vessels with a gross capacity of 40 000 or more, excluding the gross capacity of isolated ballast tanks, was reduced to 0.6.

For more information on the application of reduction coefficients to the pilotage dues rates for the services provided by the North-Western Basin Branch for the provision of pilot assistance in the seaport of Ust-Luga, see the section "Harbor dues and tariffs of the North-Western Basin Branch".