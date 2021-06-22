2021 June 22 14:52

South Korea’s first commercialised hydrogen electric boat officially unveiled

South Korea’s first commercialised hydrogen electric boat has been unveiled at the 2021 Busan International Boat Show, winning the event’s Best Boat of the Year award. Developed by Vinssen, the Hydrogenia vessel is powered by a Danfoss Editron electric drivetrain and sub-system, according to Danfoss's release.



In late 2020, the South Korean government announced a US$870 million initiative to encourage the development of eco-friendly shipping to reduce pollution caused by the country’s marine sector. The 2030 Green Ship-K Promotion Strategy, a central part of South Korea’s plans to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2050, specifically targets the advancement and wider use of low-carbon ship technology, including hydrogen fuel cells and propulsion systems. The initiative has set a goal of reducing the country’s shipping greenhouse gas emissions by 40% in the next 25 years and 70% by 2050.



Hydrogenia is 32.8 ft long, has a maximum capacity of six people and can operate at 10 knots for six hours. The vessel’s futuristic design is based on the geometric shape and natural beauty of glaciers and rocks. It has undergone testing and demonstration at the Ulsan Hydrogen Realisation Centre, South Korea's only demonstration facility specialised in hydrogen piping supply. The vessel has also been presented to the country’s leader President Moon.



Danfoss Editron’s electric drivetrain system includes an EMI machine, electrical inverters and DC-DC converters. The company’s compact and lightweight technology enables space and weight savings, leaving more design freedom in small vessels such as Hydrogenia. The high efficiencies offered by Danfoss Editron’s system are also advantageous for shipbuilders as they deliver better operational performance.



Vinssen is planning to build a further 50 boats using similar hydrogen electric technology over the next year. The successful application of Danfoss Editron’s unique multiple-parallel inverters in a single machine will be used as a benchmark to deliver larger marine projects, such as ferries and tugboats.



