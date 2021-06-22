2021 June 22 14:01

Kongsberg Digital to deliver real-time drilling software Sitecom® to Brazilian major Ocyan

Major Brazilian drilling contractor Ocyan has selected Kongsberg Digital’s SiteCom® software to provide real-time drilling data from their rigs, according to the company's release.



Ocyan decided to use SiteCom for making data available in WITSML. As an operator, having access to complete, standard data in one system is a prerequisite to digitalize and automate processes in scale. Ocyan’s requirements for real-time data shows the robustness and versatility of SiteCom as a data collection software for the industry, says Kristian Hernes, SVP Digital Wells, Kongsberg Digital.

Ocyan is one the largest drilling contractors in Brazil with an offshore fleet in service for major operators in the area. From now on, their rigs will be using Kongsberg Digital’s SiteCom solution to collect and convert data from different data sources making standard data available for Ocyan´ s main data platform Ocyan SMART. Besides the Drilling Control System, rigs are also configured to receive marine data, data from dynamic positioning systems, ocean current meter systems, and will be integrated with third-parties for calculating drilling riser fatigue.