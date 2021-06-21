2021 June 21 17:37

Elcome expands presence in Europe

Algeciras office will accelerate company's growth in the EU



Elcome International, one of the world’s largest providers of maritime systems integration, technical support and shipboard service, announced the opening of another office in Europe.



Based in the Spanish port city of Algeciras, the facility will offer sales and technical support for the company’s growing portfolio of ship navigation, communication, satellite connectivity and coastal surveillance systems. Shipboard services will include annual radio surveys and annual testing of Automatic Identification Systems (AIS), Voyage Data Recorders (VDR), Long-range Tracking and Identification Systems (LRIT), as well as Ship Security Alert Systems (SSAS).



Elcome established its first European facility in Seville last year. With the addition of Algeciras, the Dubai-headquartered company now operates a global network of 24 offices with over 500 employees in 11 countries from the Strait of Gibraltar to the Singapore Strait.



Strategically located on the northern side of the Strait of Gibraltar, the Port of Algeciras is one of the world’s busiest transshipment hubs and is the largest port in the Mediterranean Sea. With nearly 30,000 vessel visits annually, the port handled over 107 million tons of cargo and 5.1 million TEUs in 2020.



Elcome has also appointed Jose Antonio Sanchez as technical manager for its burgeoning European business. He will be based in the new Algeciras office and will support large projects in the commercial and defense segments. Sanchez has a strong background in electronics engineering and ship service management. He earned a degree in radio electronics engineering and a Master of Business Administration. Most recently he was on-site communications superintendent for an Australian navy program.



“Establishing the new office in Algeciras and placing a technical manager in Europe are important strategic moves for Elcome,” said Jimmy Grewal, executive director of Elcome International. “It gives us a direct service presence in one of the world’s most important seaports and will enable us to provide expeditious and local service for our customers across Europe and Africa.”



About Elcome International

Elcome was founded in 1970 and is one of the world’s largest maritime companies with a diversified portfolio of technologies, solutions and services. The company is headquartered in Dubai and maintains 24 offices in 11 countries extending from Europe to Southeast Asia, with a total of more than 500 employees. Elcome is the authorized sales and service representative for world-leading OEMs across defense, energy, marine and yachting industry segments and is also a leading system integrator responsible for many vital land-based, offshore and national security projects in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Elcome also operates an FTA-approved training center and bridge simulator in Dubai and offers training and certification for operators and bridge officers.