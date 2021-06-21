2021 June 21 16:12

DNV completes successful concept verification review of Odfjell Oceanwind’s WindGrid™ floating wind power system

DNV, the world’s leading classification society, has completed a concept verification review of Odfjell Oceanwind’s WindGrid™ (WindGrid) system for Mobile Offshore Wind Units (MOWUs), according to the company's release. DNV’s review confirms the technical feasibility of the WindGrid system, and that expected reductions in CO2-emissions for North Sea applications are in the range of 60-70%, compared to generation of electricity from conventional gas turbines.

Odfjell’s WindGrid™ is a solution for providing an uninterrupted power supply from Mobile Offshore Wind Units (MOWUs) to micro-grids. It combines energy storage, grid converters and floating wind turbines in order to enable gas turbine generators to be shut down during peak wind power production.



DNV’s review, combined technical units from across the entire Group and included a technical assessment of all components, a HAZID to identify hazards that could prevent successful implementation, and a verification of the estimated wind power production with corresponding fuel savings and CO2 emission reductions for the oil and gas installation connected to the integrated MOWU and WindGrid™ system.



About Odfjell Oceanwind

Odfjell Oceanwind is a Norwegian company that develops, owns and operates a fleet of Mobile Offshore Wind Units (MOWUs) for rental. Odfjell Oceanwind is part of the Odfjell group.



About DNV

DNV is the independent expert in risk management and assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and inspires and invents solutions.



