2021 June 21 14:29

PortNews offers new edition of its magazine

PortNews Media Group issues second magazine of 2021



The global economy and the transport industry in particular are gradually adjusting to the new realities. The minimal losses amid the coronavirus crises are expected in the countries which take the most of the pause and create the environment for the development and introduction of advanced technologies. Like never before this task is crucial for the domestic shipbuilding and shipping amid the tough global competition.



RF Navy has one of the world’s most powerful and sophisticated fleets. Its development is based on the recent Russian innovations. Therefore, the Accent section of the magazine is dedicated to diversification and transfer of technologies from the naval shipbuilding to the civil segment. This section also offers an insight into the development of RF Navy’s rescue fleet and equipment.



In the run up to the Global Fishery Forum & Seafood Expo, the editorial paid special attention to the programme on modernization of domestic fishery fleet and specifics of its construction at local shipyards. Cooperation between shipbuilders and customers is in the spotlight as well as new shipbuilding projects, both national and foreign ones. For example, low-draft multipurpose ship Multibuster 8020 and U-Type design of Volga-Don Max ships.



Apart from commercial shipbuilding, Russia is actively developing port construction. The Port Infrastructure section covers the concession agreement on construction of cargo handling complex at the port of Poronaysk on the Sakhalin island. It is the second project on construction of port facilities in Russia being implemented through a concession. Under analysis is the situation influencing the development of container throughput in the largest basins of Russia. We also tell about the port digitalization principles and about creation of HES' digital twins.



The Port Service section provides information on organization of work in the Azov Sea ports and the problems port authorities face in the winter season. It also tells about changes introduced to prevent the expansion of the coronavirus infection.



The Bunkering section describes the pricing specifics of Russia’s bunkering market in 2021 with a special focus on contradictory regulations on oil spill prevention and response.



The Technologies department tells about Russia’s first complete package for autonomous navigation under real-life conditions. IMO representatives highly appraised that development having acknowledged Russia’s superiority in a-Navigation.



The editorial team hopes the magazine content will help its readers make strategic decisions amid fast changing market situation and be aware of the industry developments.

