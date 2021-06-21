2021 June 21 11:45

State Customer Directorate announces competition for construction of 18-MW multifunctional rescue ship

Image source: Rosmorrechflot ship is to operate in the Northern Sea Route waters

State Customer Directorate has announces an open competition for the construction of a 18-MW multifunctional rescue ship of Project IBSV02 for Marine Rescue Service, says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot). It is the first time State Customer Directorate is to build a ship of such a class and power.

Two ships of the same design were earlier built by Vyborg Shipyard for operation at the Arctic terminal of Gazpromneft’s Novoportovskoye field.

With its ice class the ship is to break through ice of up to 1.5 meters thick. The ship is intended for providing technical support in challenging areas, search and rescue operations, towing of disabled vessels and floating facilities in ice conditions and in ice free waters, firefighting, participation in oil spill responce activities, underwater operations.

The ship has unrestricted navigation including international voyages and passing the lanes of the Northern Sea Route.