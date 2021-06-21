  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 June 21 13:10

    Stena Line takes delivery of Stena Scandica

    Swedish ferry company Stena Line has officially taken delivery of its newest RoPax ferry, Stena Scandica, on Friday 18th June, according to the company's release. The vessel is the first of two Visentini vessels that are being lengthened and modernised by Stena RoRo at the Sedef Shipbuilding in Tuzla, Turkey. Stena Scandica will start operating on Stena Lines route between Nynäshamn in Sweden and Ventspils in Latvia in the beginning of July.

    Stena Line is well underway in modernising its large European fleet of ferries and has not let the ongoing pandemic affect these ambitious plans. On Friday 18th June Stena Line officially took delivery of its newest RoPax ferry, Stena Scandica, following a handover ceremony at the Sedef Shipyard in Tuzla, Turkey.

    Stena Line CEO Niclas Mårtensson said the delivery of Stena Scandica is an important step in the Company’s expansion in the Baltic Sea.

    The ground-breaking conversion and lengthening of Stena Scandica (ex Stena Lagan) and sister vessel Stena Baltica (ex Stena Mersey) are managed by Stena RoRo at the Sedef Shipyard in Tuzla, Turkey.

    The two vessels are lengthened with a 36 metre mid-section; after the conversion they are 222 metres long and have a capacity of 970 passengers, 202 cabins and 2,875 freight lane meters. To increase the loading efficiency, the vessels are modified with drive through capabilities on two levels. The interior and onboard facilities are updated to Stena Line’s familiar Scandinavian, light, and spacious design. The vessels are fitted with several sustainable features and fuel efficiency improvements, such as hybrid scrubbers, ballast water cleaning systems, twisted leading edge rudder with costa bulb.

    Stena Scandica will now embark on a 10-day journey to her new home in the Baltic Sea where she will begin service in the beginning of July on the route between Ventspils in Latvia and Nynäshamn in Sweden. Later this year, sister vessel Stena Baltica will join Stena Scandica, and with both vessels in place, the total capacity increase on the route is 30 %.
     
    As part of the ongoing expansion in the Baltic Sea, Stena Line will relocate the two vessels currently sailing on Nynäshamn-Ventspils, Stena Livia and Stena Flavia, to the route between Liepaja in Latvia to Travemünde in Germany. The vessels will increase the freight capacity on the route by 40 % and shorten the crossing time from 27 to 20 hours. This will enable a reliable transport service with a fixed timetable with 12 weekly departures, six in each direction. The new vessels will also offer improved onboard facilities and increase the number of cabins, making the route an attractive choice for transport and travel between the Baltic countries and Germany.

    Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 37 vessels and 17 routes in Northern Europe operating 25,000 sailings each year. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role for tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line has 4,300 employees and an annual turnover of 14 billion SEK.

Другие новости по темам: Stena Line  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 June 21

18:26 The Port of València to eliminate one million plastic bottles
17:37 Elcome expands presence in Europe
17:06 Jan De Nul Group installs 72 wind turbines for the 604 MW Kriegers Flak wind farm
16:59 ICC Greenland joins the Arctic Economic Council
16:12 DNV completes successful concept verification review of Odfjell Oceanwind’s WindGrid™ floating wind power system
16:08 USCG conducts medevac 10 miles north of Manasquan Inlet, New Jersey
14:58 Port of Gdynia reports record high handling of liquid fuel
14:29 PortNews offers new edition of its magazine
13:10 Stena Line takes delivery of Stena Scandica
12:46 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 22,767 pmt
12:03 KENC wins contract for design noise mitigation deployment system
11:45 State Customer Directorate announces competition for construction of 18-MW multifunctional rescue ship
11:29 Robust growth puts Inchcape Liner Division in pole position
11:13 Damen reaches major milestone in fully - electric tug project
11:01 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe
10:29 India to host Multimodal Logistics - Transport Summit on 29-30 September 2021
10:10 Port of Gdynia throughput in January-April 2021 rose by 6.7% YoY
10:00 Port Authority of Jamaica’s new Damen Utility Vessel 3911 arrives
09:47 MABUX: bunker indexes may rise on June 21
09:21 Oil market opens week with growing prices
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of June 18

2021 June 20

15:12 Puerto Rico Ports Authority welcomes JAXPORT leadership to San Juan
14:32 10 consecutive months of positive ﻿year-over-year growth in the Port of Savannah
13:24 Fincantieri Marinette Marine team celebrates the keel laying of the LCS 31
12:08 IMO adopts key mandatory measures to reduce ships’ carbon intensity; establishes ship rating system
11:02 USCG invistigating allision between USS Cod and Coast Guard Cutter Morro Bay

2021 June 19

15:37 BIMCO welcomes updated IMO Compendium to advance electronic data
14:19 TradeLens digital shipping platform adoption grows in China
13:49 Bimco launches initiatives to address shipping’s plastic footprint
12:31 First cruise passengers of the year in Gothenburg go ashore in a bubble
11:23 Austal Australia delivers 11th Guardian-class patrol boat

2021 June 18

19:30 Royal IHC hands over the second cutter suction dredger to Suez Canal Authority
18:02 Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group in 4M’2021 fell by 18.7% YoY
17:39 Safety management of Sparta IV complies with the ISM Code
17:15 Oboronlogistics' Sparta III allowed to sail in Northern Sea Route waters
16:47 Acceptance/delivery certificate signed for non-self-propelled suction hopper dredger of Project 4395 built for Kama Basin
16:14 BIMCO publishes new standalone Refund Guarantee for Shipbuilding Contracts
15:51 FESCO opened seasonal transportation to the ports of Chukotka
15:30 CMA CGM to enhance its BSMAR service connecting Black Sea & Turkey with Morocco
15:22 Production of Icon of the Seas began at Meyer Turku shipyard
14:56 Wärtsilä signs multiple vessel support agreement with Nakilat
14:53 Multipurpose Reloading Complex puts into operation two new 5-cbm clamshell buckets
14:17 Singapore: Seven start-up grant recipients announced at launch of Smart Port Challenge 2021
13:48 The Lepse floating maintenance base no longer poses a nuclear threat to the Arctic
13:21 GLDD agrees to $1 million fine
12:59 Rosatomflot organized icebreaker escorting of LNG carrier Nikolay Urvantsev
12:54 Stena RoRo takes delivery of the lengthened vessel Stena Scandica from the Turkish shipyard
12:30 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge from Asia to North Europe
11:45 Number of lock through operations on Russia’s IWW rose by 2.81%
11:02 ATLAS A-CLASS new WTIV tailored for large-scale Wind Farm Installations
10:38 Glavgosexpertiza of Russia approves project of in-depth modernization of Onezhsky Shipyard
10:02 CMA CGM announces Hazardous Surcharge from Asia to North Europe
09:53 Port of Oakland posts results for Jan-May 2021
09:40 Baltic Dry Index as of June 17
09:24 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:07 MABUX: bunker indexes may decline on June 18
08:59 DNV launches new digital EEXI Calculator

2021 June 17

18:37 PD Ports commended with top ‘Gold’ award for ongoing commitment to health and safety
18:07 Maersk advises logistics planners on hurricane season preparation
17:40 Trials of innovative smart navigation marker at Stockholm Norvik Port