2021 June 21 11:01

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe

CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from July 8th, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From the Middle East Gulf (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)

Destination Range: To North Europe (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)

Amounts: USD 1,675 per 20ST | USD 2,450 per 40ST & 40HC

Date of application: From July 8th, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice