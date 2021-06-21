-
2021 June 21 11:01
CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe
CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from July 8th, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
These new FAK rates will apply as follows:
Origin Range: From the Middle East Gulf (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)
Destination Range: To North Europe (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)
Amounts: USD 1,675 per 20ST | USD 2,450 per 40ST & 40HC
Date of application: From July 8th, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice0 Links
Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM
2021 June 21
2021 June 20
2021 June 19
2021 June 18
2021 June 17
|18:37
|PD Ports commended with top ‘Gold’ award for ongoing commitment to health and safety
|18:07
|Maersk advises logistics planners on hurricane season preparation
|17:40
|Trials of innovative smart navigation marker at Stockholm Norvik Port