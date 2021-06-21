2021 June 21 10:00

Port Authority of Jamaica’s new Damen Utility Vessel 3911 arrives

The first of DAMEN Shipyard’s new Utility Vessel (UV) 3911 class has sailed across the Atlantic to Jamaica, according to the company's release. Following a period of training and commissioning, the vessel will commence operations for its owner, the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJAM).

The DAMEN Utility Vessel range offers versatile, state-of-the-art solutions capable of undertaking a wide range of duties both in and offshore thanks to its extensive, unobstructed deck space and extensive accommodation catering for both crew and work teams.

The 39-metre UV 3911 for PAJAM has been equipped with a package that optimises it for undertaking maintenance support operations in the ports managed by the authority, which include four cruise and three container/public cargo terminals. One of its principal roles will be the laying and maintenance of buoys, and so it has been designed for and equipped with a dynamic positioning system and a deck crane.

It also has a chain locker below deck where the mooring chain can be stored and is designed for excellent stability to cope with the weight of the chain and other equipment that it will be carrying on its various assignments.

Other equipment installed onboard includes a 5-tonne A-frame, which will also be used to lift the buoys, and a towing winch operated from the bridge with pulling force of 10 tonnes at 10m/min. This, in combination with the 18 tonnes of bollard pull which the vessel generates with its propulsion system, gives it the capability to tow small objects. Up to 20 personnel can be accommodated in comfort and safety.

The hull was built at Safe Shipyards in Gdansk, Poland under strict Coronavirus conditions before being towed to DAMEN Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam for outfitting. This took place under the second lockdown but careful logistical planning ensured there were no delays to the scheduled timetable despite the robust safety measures in place.

“The recent sea trials in the North Sea and Haringvliet were exceptionally successful and completed faster than anticipated due to the vessel’s outstanding performance,” said Jeroen van den Berg, commercial manager at DAMEN Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam. “This was due in part to the many years’ experience that DAMEN Maaskant, supported by its team of local, dedicated subcontractors, has in outfitting vessels of all types.”

The current DAMEN standard UV portfolio is made up of five vessels ranging from 27 to 65 metres in length. The 3911 adds a new, mid-sized, option that will be attractive to a wide spread of maritime services operators. Additional roles for which it is ideal include aquaculture, offshore energy support, diving support, research, pile driving and other civil engineering support, and lighthouse maintenance. Another is environmental response operations including oil recovery. For the latter, floating tanks and a loose skimmer can be quickly connected when required and then stored ashore on standby when the vessel is undertaking other duties.

Damen has been working with PAJAM since the 1990s. Over that time the port authority had taken delivery of two Stan Tugs 2909 and two Pilot Vessels 1605, before returning for the new Utility Vessel 3911.

