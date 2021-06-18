-
2021 June 18 18:02
Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group in 4M’2021 fell by 18.7% YoY
NCSP Group has published its consolidated cargo turnover for January–April 2021.
Transshipment of liquid cargo amounted to 29.4 million tons, down by 8.7 million tons (–22.9%). The indicator was mostly affected by decrease in transshipment of crude oil (-31.3%, or 7.5 million tons) against the backdrop of a general decline in oil exports (implementation of the OPEC+ agreement to reduce oil production from May 1, 2020).
Transshipment of dry cargo amounted to 7.8 million tons (up by 0.15 million tons or 2%). The growth in ferrous metals and iron, sugar, containers, perishables and chemical goods offset a slight decrease in transshipment of other cargo.
The growth in ferrous metals and iron turnover was driven by strong demand for exports amid record prices in global markets. The increase in sugar transshipment was due to higher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing.
Container transshipment amounted to 1.7 million tons (up by 0.03 million tons or 2%). Growth of container turnover in twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) was 17.5%.
In January–April 2021, the share of NCSP Group in container transshipment in Russian por ts increased by 1 p.p. to 11% year-over-year.
NCSP Group's cargo turnover in January–April 2021/2020 (thsd t)
January–April
Change
2021
2020
thsd t
%
Cargo turnover, total
37,289.338
45,872.860
–8,583.522
–18.71%
Liquid cargo, total
29,440.884
38,176.074
–8,735.190
–22.88%
Crude oil
16,547.795
24,090.170
–7,542.375
–31.31%
Oil products
12,475.831
13,666.675
–1,190.845
–8.71%
UAN
220.389
223.084
–2.695
–1.21%
Oils
196.869
196.145
0.725
0.37%
Bulk cargo, total
2,156.880
2,285.793
–128.912
–5.64%
Iron ore raw materials
1,218.517
1,549.279
–330.762
–21.35%
Other ore cargo
4.468
23.764
–19.296
–81.20%
Chemical cargo
293.680
249.395
44.285
17.76%
Coal
436.405
458.765
–22.359
–4.87%
Sugar
203.810
4.590
199.220
4,340.16%
General cargo, total
3,920.936
3,646.409
274.527
7.53%
Ferrous metals and cast iron
3,493.928
3,183.831
310.097
9.74%
Timber
24.867
41.061
–16.194
–39.44%
Timber (thsd cubic m)
45.212
74.656
–29.444
–39.44%
Nonferrous metals
314.924
372.856
–57.932
–15.54%
Perishable cargo
87.218
48.662
38.556
79.23%
Containers
1,681.741
1,649.584
32.157
1.95%
Containers
1,681.741
1,649.584
32.157
1.95%
Containers (thsd TEU)
206.204
175.463
30.741
17.52%
Other cargo
88.897
115.000
–26.104
–22.70%
NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.
NCSP Group comprises PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.
