2021 June 18 17:39

Safety management of Sparta IV complies with the ISM Code

Image source: Oboronlogistics



On June 15, representatives of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RMRS) in the port of Murmansk conducted an initial survey of the Sparta IV, the results of which established that the ship's safety management system (SMS) complies with the requirements of the International Code for the Management of Safe Operation of Ships and the Prevention of Pollution (ISM Code), Oboronlogistics says in a press release.



The modern and high-speed vessel Sparta IV joined the fleet of Oboronlogistics in May 2018. Sparta IV delivers container, general and bulk cargo, as well as cargo that requires special conditions: perishable products, dangerous goods, cars, heavy machinery and oversized cargo. The ship is equipped with two cranes with a lifting capacity of 55 tons each, which allows you to quickly carry out cargo handling on your own.



Since July 2020, Sparta IV has been operating in the northern direction and is based in the port of Murmansk. In the navigation of 2020, the ship performed flights to the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, delivering over 4 thousand tons of various military cargo and cargo of the Military Construction Complex of the Russian Defense Ministry. As part of the Arctic cleanup program, more than 1.3 thousand tons of scrap metal were exported.



In the near future Sparta IV will begin to perform tasks related to the guaranteed provision of the needs of the Russian Defense Ministry and commercial customers for the delivery of cargo to the Novaya Zemlya archipelago.