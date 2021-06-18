2021 June 18 15:51

FESCO opened seasonal transportation to the ports of Chukotka

Image source: FESCO

FESCO Transportation Group says it started seasonal cargo transportation to the ports of the Chukotka Autonomous Region under the Northern Supply Haul program.

General cargo ship “FESCO Pioner” set sail on 13 June. FESCO vessel will deliver to Anadyr and Egvekonot about 287 TEU of containerized cargo and 103 tonnes of general cargo. The approximate date of arrival of the vessel to Anadyr is 22 June.

Delivery of the goods on linear service "FESCO Anadyr Direct Line" (FADL) is to last until the end of October. FESCO vessels will have 5 voyages to deliver about 1500 containers and 1000 tonnes of general cargo to the ports of Anadyr and Egvekinot.

FADL service provides transportation of all kinds of cargoes in dry/refrigerated COC and SOC containers in port-to-port traffic and direct mixed railway-water traffic. In 2020, FESCO transported 22.3 thousand tonnes of cargo, including 1500 containers, on the route Vladivostok – Anadyr – Egvekinot – Vladivostok. About 19.5 thousand tonnes of cargo were delivered under the contract with Chukotka Mining and Geological Company JSC (part of the Kinross Gold group of companies).

During the summer navigation, the Group's vessels annually deliver cargo to the northern ports of Russia, thus successfully implementing a program for providing consumer goods for areas with limited navigation time.