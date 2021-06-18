2021 June 18 12:54

Stena RoRo takes delivery of the lengthened vessel Stena Scandica from the Turkish shipyard

In August 2020, Stena RoRo began a unique conversion of the RoPax vessel Stena Scandica (formerly the Stena Lagan) and has been responsible for design and project execution, according to the company's release. The ship was split in half and a new 36-meter-long mid-section inserted. As a result, cargo capacity has been increased by 30 percent. Completion of the conversion was marked with a ceremony at the shipyard in Tuzla, outside Istanbul. After a 10-day maiden voyage, the Stena Scandica will enter service at the beginning of July on Stena Line's route between Nynäshamn and Ventspils in Latvia.



The extensive refurbishment increases both the cargo and passenger capacity of the ships. The 36-meter-long mid-section gives the ship a new total length of 222 meters and a capacity of 2875 cargo meters, entailing an increase in capacity by 30 percent. With the refurbishment, the number of cabins has been increased by 80 to a total of 202. The ship's interior has been modernized and expanded with new shops, as well as passenger lounges and a new sundeck aft. The passenger capacity now stands at 970 passengers.



The conversion includes a new bow section enabling drive-through loading and unloading simultaneously on two levels. This, together with internal ramps in both directions, means more efficient loading and unloading resulting in shorter turnaround times in port. Other modifications include additional bow thrust capacity, as well as installation of hybrid emissions scrubbers and a new ballast water purification system to reduce the ship's environmental impact.

Sister ship Stena Baltica (formerly the Stena Mersey) is undergoing the same extensive conversion and will be ready in the autumn. The two ships were built in 2005 and previously sailed on Stena Line's route between Belfast and Birkenhead. They will now become part of Stena Line's expansion on the Baltic Sea.

Stena Line CEO Niclas Mårtensson said the delivery of Stena Scandica is an important step in the Companys expansion in the Baltic Sea.



Refurbishment includes

36-meter extension (total new length, 222 meters)

30 percent increased cargo capacity (total 2875 length meters)

80 new cabins for a total of 202

Increased passenger car capacity with 100 cars

New bow section with bow doors and ramp

Straight drive-through configuration on two levels

New internal ramps

Exhaust gas cleaning with hybrid emission scrubbers

Flap rudders for better maneuverability

Three bow thrusters (compared to the previous two)

New purification system for ballast water

Modernized passenger areas

New shops

New lounges with reclining chairs etc

New aft sundeck



Since 1977, Stena RoRo has led the development of new marine RoRo, cargo and passenger concepts. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both other Stena companies and third parties. Stena RoRo specializes above all in applying its technical expertise to the design and production of new ships and the conversion of existing ships for delivering tailored transport solutions to its customers.

Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 37 vessels and 17 routes in Northern Europe. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role for tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line is part of the Stena AB Group, which has 15 700 employees and an annual turnover of around 37 billion SEK.